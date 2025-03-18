New Analyst Forecast: $EWCZ Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EWCZ. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 5.0 for EWCZ.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EWCZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EWCZ forecast page.

$EWCZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWCZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EWCZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $6.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 11/15/2024

$EWCZ Insider Trading Activity

$EWCZ insiders have traded $EWCZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWCZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITAL P. SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,392 shares for an estimated $112,697.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EWCZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $EWCZ stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.