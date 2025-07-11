New Analyst Forecast: $EWBC Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EWBC. Brandon King from Truist Securities set a price target of 110.0 for EWBC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EWBC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EWBC forecast page.

$EWBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWBC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EWBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon King from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $116.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $115.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $100.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 04/07/2025

$EWBC Insider Trading Activity

$EWBC insiders have traded $EWBC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC NG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $7,457,520 .

. JACK C LIU has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,038 .

. LISA L. KIM (Executive Vice President) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $199,584

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EWBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $EWBC stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.