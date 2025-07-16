New Analyst Forecast: $EW Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EW. Mizuho gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $EW.
$EW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EW in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EW forecast page.
$EW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EW recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $EW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $87.0 on 07/16/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 07/15/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $77.0 on 07/08/2025
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 05/22/2025
- Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $83.0 on 05/13/2025
- William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $75.0 on 04/25/2025
- David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 04/24/2025
$EW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$EW Insider Trading Activity
$EW insiders have traded $EW stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT B. ULLEM (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $3,282,900.
- DONALD E JR BOBO (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,070 shares for an estimated $2,343,829.
- BERNARD J ZOVIGHIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,210 shares for an estimated $2,194,261.
- LARRY L WOOD (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold 8,950 shares for an estimated $673,268
- STEVEN R LORANGER sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $438,575
- HEISZ LESLIE STONE sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $435,370
- DANIEL J. LIPPIS (CVP, JAPAC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,030 shares for an estimated $146,086.
- DAVEEN CHOPRA (CVP, TMTT) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $112,612
- WAYNE MARKOWITZ (GM & SVP, Surgical) sold 268 shares for an estimated $20,120
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $EW stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,110,139 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $515,342,874
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 4,247,627 shares (+5595.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $307,868,004
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,076,089 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,434,930
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,963,609 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $287,282,380
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,216,598 shares (+1409.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $233,139,023
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,782,748 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,693,575
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,576,383 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,736,239
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
