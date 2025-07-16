New Analyst Forecast: $EW Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EW. Mizuho gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $EW.

$EW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EW in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

$EW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EW recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $EW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $87.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $77.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $83.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $75.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 04/24/2025

$EW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$EW Insider Trading Activity

$EW insiders have traded $EW stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT B. ULLEM (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $3,282,900 .

. DONALD E JR BOBO (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,070 shares for an estimated $2,343,829 .

. BERNARD J ZOVIGHIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,210 shares for an estimated $2,194,261 .

. LARRY L WOOD (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold 8,950 shares for an estimated $673,268

STEVEN R LORANGER sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $438,575

HEISZ LESLIE STONE sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $435,370

DANIEL J. LIPPIS (CVP, JAPAC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,030 shares for an estimated $146,086 .

. DAVEEN CHOPRA (CVP, TMTT) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $112,612

WAYNE MARKOWITZ (GM & SVP, Surgical) sold 268 shares for an estimated $20,120

$EW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $EW stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

