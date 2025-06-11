New Analyst Forecast: $EVTL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVTL. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EVTL.

$EVTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVTL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVTL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.