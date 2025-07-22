New Analyst Forecast: $EVTL Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVTL. Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 15.0 for EVTL.
$EVTL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVTL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EVTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 07/22/2025
- Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025
- Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.0 on 07/14/2025
- Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $15.0 on 06/10/2025
