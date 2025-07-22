New Analyst Forecast: $EVTL Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVTL. Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 15.0 for EVTL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVTL forecast page.

$EVTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVTL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EVTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $15.0 on 06/10/2025

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $EVTL Data Alerts

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.