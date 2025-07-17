New Analyst Forecast: $EVTC Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVTC. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 35.0 for EVTC.

$EVTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVTC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EVTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $35.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $39.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $44.0 on 05/08/2025

$EVTC Insider Trading Activity

$EVTC insiders have traded $EVTC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORGAN M SCHUESSLER (President & CEO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,996,376

MIGUEL VIZCARRONDO (Executive Vice President) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,457,420

DIEGO VIGLIANCO (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,193 shares for an estimated $969,720 .

. LUIS A RODRIGUEZ-GONZALEZ (General Counsel & EVP) sold 18,898 shares for an estimated $674,465

PAOLA PEREZ-SURILLO (Executive Vice President) sold 14,585 shares for an estimated $541,829

DANIEL BRIGNARDELLO (Executive Vice President) sold 7,641 shares for an estimated $279,688

IVAN PAGAN sold 6,852 shares for an estimated $251,124

ALDO J. POLAK sold 2,243 shares for an estimated $80,118

KARLA CRUZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $73,546

$EVTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $EVTC stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

