New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EVRG.
$EVRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVRG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024
$EVRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $74.0 on 11/25/2024
$EVRG Insider Trading Activity
$EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007
$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 434 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,458,360 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,453,922
- FMR LLC added 2,183,672 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,564,184
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 2,150,892 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,304,003
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC removed 1,912,471 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,864,875
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,641,160 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,157,982
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,103,846 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,110,181
- MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LTD added 920,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,438,412
