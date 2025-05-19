Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given 'Buy' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EVRG.

$EVRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVRG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVRG forecast page.

$EVRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $74.0 on 11/25/2024

$EVRG Insider Trading Activity

$EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 434 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,458,360 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,453,922
  • FMR LLC added 2,183,672 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,564,184
  • ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 2,150,892 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,304,003
  • MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC removed 1,912,471 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,864,875
  • EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,641,160 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,157,982
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 1,103,846 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,110,181
  • MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LTD added 920,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,438,412

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

