New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EVRG.

$EVRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVRG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024

$EVRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $74.0 on 11/25/2024

$EVRG Insider Trading Activity

$EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007

$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 434 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

