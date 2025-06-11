New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a price target of 78.0 for EVRG.
$EVRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $78.0 on 06/10/2025
- William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025
$EVRG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EVRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,458,360 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,453,922
- FMR LLC added 2,183,672 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,564,184
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 2,150,892 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,304,003
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC removed 1,912,471 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,864,875
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,641,160 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,157,982
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,103,846 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,110,181
- MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LTD added 920,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,438,412
