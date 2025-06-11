New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a price target of 78.0 for EVRG.

$EVRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $78.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025

$EVRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EVRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

