New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given $74.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a price target of 74.0 for EVRG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVRG forecast page.
$EVRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $74.0 on 07/18/2025
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $71.0 on 05/30/2025
- Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $79.0 on 05/16/2025
- Edward DeArias from BMO Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/13/2025
- William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025
$EVRG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EVRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$EVRG Insider Trading Activity
$EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SANDRA AJ LAWRENCE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,311 shares for an estimated $156,500.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,458,360 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,453,922
- FMR LLC added 2,183,672 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,564,184
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 2,150,892 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,304,003
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC removed 1,912,471 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,864,875
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,641,160 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,157,982
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,103,846 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,110,181
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 958,755 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $66,086,982
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.