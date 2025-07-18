New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given $74.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a price target of 74.0 for EVRG.

$EVRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $74.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $71.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $79.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Edward DeArias from BMO Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025

$EVRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EVRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

$EVRG Insider Trading Activity

$EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANDRA AJ LAWRENCE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,311 shares for an estimated $156,500.

$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

