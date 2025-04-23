New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 73.0 for EVRG.
$EVRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $74.0 on 11/25/2024
$EVRG Insider Trading Activity
$EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN E. BRYANT (EVP - CORPORATE INITIATIVES) sold 48,141 shares for an estimated $3,029,551
- CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007
$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 2,496,133 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,636,986
- FMR LLC added 2,241,733 shares (+111.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,978,666
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC removed 1,912,471 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,864,875
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,439,450 shares (+164.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,598,147
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,278,203 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,673,394
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,212,073 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,603,093
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 1,097,753 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,566,697
