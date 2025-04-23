New Analyst Forecast: $EVRG Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVRG. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 73.0 for EVRG.

$EVRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $74.0 on 11/25/2024

$EVRG Insider Trading Activity

$EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN E. BRYANT (EVP - CORPORATE INITIATIVES) sold 48,141 shares for an estimated $3,029,551

CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007

$EVRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of $EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

