New Analyst Forecast: $EVR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVR. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $EVR.

$EVR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVR forecast page.

$EVR Insider Trading Activity

$EVR insiders have traded $EVR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD S HYMAN (Vice Chair EVR & Chairman EISI) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,825 shares for an estimated $15,521,361 .

. PAUL PENSA (Contr, Prin. Acct.Officer) sold 1,863 shares for an estimated $523,922

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of $EVR stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.