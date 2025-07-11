New Analyst Forecast: $EVR Given $282.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVR. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 282.0 for EVR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVR forecast page.

$EVR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EVR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $282.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $282.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $298.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $312.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $257.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 04/08/2025

$EVR Insider Trading Activity

$EVR insiders have traded $EVR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD S HYMAN (Vice Chair EVR & Chairman EISI) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,825 shares for an estimated $15,521,361 .

. PAUL PENSA (Contr, Prin. Acct.Officer) sold 1,863 shares for an estimated $523,922

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $EVR stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.