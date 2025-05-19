New Analyst Forecast: $EVO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVO. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $EVO.
$EVO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVO forecast page.
$EVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $EVO stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DCF ADVISERS, LLC added 521,708 shares (+227.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,742,504
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 396,504 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,324,323
- MEDIOLANUM INTERNATIONAL FUNDS LTD removed 140,383 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,993
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 78,425 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,939
- ABC ARBITRAGE SA added 77,919 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $260,249
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 71,018 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,434
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 49,250 shares (-80.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,495
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.