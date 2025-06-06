New Analyst Forecast: $EVGO Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVGO. Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.0 for EVGO.

$EVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 03/10/2025

$EVGO Insider Trading Activity

$EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 181,563 shares for an estimated $671,222.

$EVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

