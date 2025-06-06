Stocks
EVGO

New Analyst Forecast: $EVGO Given $4.0 Price Target

June 06, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

June 06, 2025 — 12:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVGO. Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.0 for EVGO.

$EVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 06/02/2025
  • An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 03/10/2025

$EVGO Insider Trading Activity

$EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000
  • HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000
  • DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 181,563 shares for an estimated $671,222.

$EVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • M&G PLC added 3,301,866 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,782,963
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,242,713 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,625,616
  • HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,301,886 shares (+220.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,123,016
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,000,817 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,322,173
  • PAMALICAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,346,989 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,582,990
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,312,577 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,491,454
  • GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,279,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,402,190

