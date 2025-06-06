New Analyst Forecast: $EVGO Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EVGO. Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.0 for EVGO.
$EVGO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 06/02/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 03/10/2025
$EVGO Insider Trading Activity
$EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000
- HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000
- DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 181,563 shares for an estimated $671,222.
$EVGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&G PLC added 3,301,866 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,782,963
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,242,713 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,625,616
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,301,886 shares (+220.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,123,016
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,000,817 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,322,173
- PAMALICAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,346,989 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,582,990
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,312,577 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,491,454
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,279,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,402,190
