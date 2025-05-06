New Analyst Forecast: $ETSY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETSY. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ETSY.

$ETSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETSY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ETSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $40.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $46.0 on 01/07/2025

$ETSY Insider Trading Activity

$ETSY insiders have traded $ETSY stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSH SILVERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 64,998 shares for an estimated $3,106,268 .

. NICHOLAS DANIEL (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $457,971 .

. TONI THOMPSON NADAL (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,672 .

. MERILEE BUCKLEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,009 shares for an estimated $158,290 .

. RACHANA KUMAR (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

MARLA J BLOW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450 shares for an estimated $23,239.

$ETSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $ETSY stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

