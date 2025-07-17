New Analyst Forecast: $ETSY Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETSY. Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a price target of 50.0 for ETSY.
$ETSY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETSY recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $ETSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 06/30/2025
- Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 06/17/2025
- Bryan Smilek from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 06/04/2025
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 05/01/2025
- Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 05/01/2025
- Shweta Khajuria from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $54.0 on 05/01/2025
$ETSY Insider Trading Activity
$ETSY insiders have traded $ETSY stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSH SILVERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 238,330 shares for an estimated $12,967,711.
- NICHOLAS DANIEL (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $460,919.
- TONI THOMPSON NADAL (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,672.
- RICHARD EDWARD III COLBURN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,350 shares for an estimated $110,473
- MERILEE BUCKLEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,676 shares for an estimated $81,118.
- MARLA J BLOW sold 450 shares for an estimated $21,100
$ETSY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $ETSY stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,443,088 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,624,891
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,768,787 shares (+423.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,811,370
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 2,003,672 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,533,244
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 1,753,720 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,740,509
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,604,541 shares (+46.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,702,244
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,486,142 shares (+112.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,116,179
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,467,352 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,229,667
