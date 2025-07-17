New Analyst Forecast: $ETSY Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETSY. Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a price target of 50.0 for ETSY.

$ETSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETSY recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $ETSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Bryan Smilek from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $54.0 on 05/01/2025

$ETSY Insider Trading Activity

$ETSY insiders have traded $ETSY stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSH SILVERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 238,330 shares for an estimated $12,967,711 .

. NICHOLAS DANIEL (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $460,919 .

. TONI THOMPSON NADAL (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,672 .

. RICHARD EDWARD III COLBURN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,350 shares for an estimated $110,473

MERILEE BUCKLEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,676 shares for an estimated $81,118 .

. MARLA J BLOW sold 450 shares for an estimated $21,100

$ETSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $ETSY stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

