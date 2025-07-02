New Analyst Forecast: $ETSY Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETSY. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 41.0 for ETSY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETSY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETSY forecast page.

$ETSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETSY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ETSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $40.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $46.0 on 01/07/2025

$ETSY Insider Trading Activity

$ETSY insiders have traded $ETSY stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSH SILVERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 216,664 shares for an estimated $11,854,789 .

. NICHOLAS DANIEL (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $464,233 .

. TONI THOMPSON NADAL (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,672 .

. RICHARD EDWARD III COLBURN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,350 shares for an estimated $110,473

MERILEE BUCKLEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,101 shares for an estimated $103,810 .

. MARLA J BLOW sold 450 shares for an estimated $21,100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ETSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $ETSY stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.