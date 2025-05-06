Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ETR Given $93.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETR. James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a price target of 93.0 for ETR.

$ETR Insider Trading Activity

$ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839
  • KIMBERLY COOK-NELSON (EVP & Chief Nuclear Officer) sold 25,557 shares for an estimated $3,802,114
  • PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491
  • PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978
  • JASON CHAPMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,634 shares for an estimated $1,388,553.
  • ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464
  • DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,308 shares for an estimated $716,247.
  • HALEY FISACKERLY sold 4,134 shares for an estimated $616,090
  • ELIECER VIAMONTES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,336 shares for an estimated $150,814.

$ETR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of $ETR stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

