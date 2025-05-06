New Analyst Forecast: $ETR Given $93.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETR. James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a price target of 93.0 for ETR.
$ETR Insider Trading Activity
$ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839
- KIMBERLY COOK-NELSON (EVP & Chief Nuclear Officer) sold 25,557 shares for an estimated $3,802,114
- PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491
- PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978
- JASON CHAPMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,634 shares for an estimated $1,388,553.
- ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464
- DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,308 shares for an estimated $716,247.
- HALEY FISACKERLY sold 4,134 shares for an estimated $616,090
- ELIECER VIAMONTES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,336 shares for an estimated $150,814.
$ETR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of $ETR stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 9,241,578 shares (+8081.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $700,696,443
- NORGES BANK added 3,428,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $259,943,941
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,212,608 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,579,938
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,171,105 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,433,181
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,892,705 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,324,893
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,526,075 shares (+187.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,527,006
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 2,205,103 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,190,909
