New Analyst Forecast: $ETR Given $87.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETR. Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a price target of 87.0 for ETR.
$ETR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ETR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 07/10/2025
- Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 06/18/2025
- Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $85.0 on 05/14/2025
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 04/30/2025
- Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $96.0 on 03/21/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 03/11/2025
- Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $86.0 on 02/19/2025
$ETR Insider Trading Activity
$ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839
- PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491
- KIMBERLY A. FONTAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,890 shares for an estimated $2,285,585
- PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978
- ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464
- JASON CHAPMAN sold 3,466 shares for an estimated $294,644
- DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ sold 3,220 shares for an estimated $266,100
- ELIECER VIAMONTES sold 767 shares for an estimated $64,711
- BRIAN W ELLIS sold 647 shares for an estimated $53,261
$ETR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 556 institutional investors add shares of $ETR stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,318,751 shares (+99.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $625,680,022
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,799,517 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,820,708
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 2,768,734 shares (+964.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,699,069
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,695,348 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,425,300
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,511,780 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,732,072
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,274,291 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,429,137
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,266,218 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,738,976
