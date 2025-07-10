New Analyst Forecast: $ETR Given $87.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETR. Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a price target of 87.0 for ETR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETR forecast page.

$ETR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ETR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $85.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $96.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $86.0 on 02/19/2025

$ETR Insider Trading Activity

$ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839

PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491

KIMBERLY A. FONTAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,890 shares for an estimated $2,285,585

PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978

ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464

JASON CHAPMAN sold 3,466 shares for an estimated $294,644

DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ sold 3,220 shares for an estimated $266,100

ELIECER VIAMONTES sold 767 shares for an estimated $64,711

BRIAN W ELLIS sold 647 shares for an estimated $53,261

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ETR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 556 institutional investors add shares of $ETR stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.