New Analyst Forecast: $ETOR Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETOR. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 66.0 for ETOR.

$ETOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETOR recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ETOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $66.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $78.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $80.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $80.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $65.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $76.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $68.0 on 06/09/2025

