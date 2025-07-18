New Analyst Forecast: $ETOR Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETOR. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 66.0 for ETOR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETOR forecast page.
$ETOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETOR recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ETOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $66.0 on 07/18/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $78.0 on 06/11/2025
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $80.0 on 06/11/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $80.0 on 06/09/2025
- Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $65.0 on 06/09/2025
- James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $76.0 on 06/09/2025
- Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $68.0 on 06/09/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.