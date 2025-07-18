Stocks
ETOR

New Analyst Forecast: $ETOR Given $66.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETOR. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 66.0 for ETOR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETOR forecast page.

$ETOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETOR recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ETOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $66.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $78.0 on 06/11/2025
  • John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $80.0 on 06/11/2025
  • Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $80.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $65.0 on 06/09/2025
  • James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $76.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $68.0 on 06/09/2025

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

