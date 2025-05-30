New Analyst Forecast: $ETON Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETON. An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 35.0 for ETON.
$ETON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ETON stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 319,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,153,470
- MINK BROOK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 314,317 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,079,834
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC added 310,044 shares (+81.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,024,371
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC removed 276,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,594,032
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 256,478 shares (+133.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,329,084
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 231,328 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,002,637
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 217,042 shares (+156.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,817,205
