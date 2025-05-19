Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ETN Given $380.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETN. Andrew Buscaglia from BNP Paribas set a price target of 380.0 for ETN.

$ETN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ETN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $375.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Buscaglia from BNP Paribas set a target price of $380.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $375.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $356.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $355.0 on 05/05/2025

$ETN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ETN stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ETN Insider Trading Activity

$ETN insiders have traded $ETN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CRAIG ARNOLD (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 154,540 shares for an estimated $48,994,057.
  • ERNEST W JR MARSHALL (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,062 shares for an estimated $5,530,355.
  • GREGORY R PAGE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,559,800
  • HEATH B. MONESMITH (See Remarks below.) sold 8,070 shares for an estimated $2,904,656
  • MICHAEL YELTON (See Remarks below.) sold 2,120 shares for an estimated $629,364
  • TARAS G. JR. SZMAGALA (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,328 shares for an estimated $498,963.
  • PETER DENK (See Remarks below.) sold 1,315 shares for an estimated $392,987

$ETN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,055 institutional investors add shares of $ETN stock to their portfolio, and 1,089 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 4,334,208 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,178,167,760
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 4,312,895 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,172,374,247
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,101,544 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,114,922,705
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,085,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,110,467,411
  • UBS GROUP AG added 2,152,764 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $585,185,838
  • 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,937,126 shares (+973.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,568,960
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,672,175 shares (+85.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $454,547,330

