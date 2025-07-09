New Analyst Forecast: $ETN Given $340.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETN. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 340.0 for ETN.

$ETN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETN recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ETN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $360.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $340.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $382.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $360.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $349.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $371.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $360.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Andrew Buscaglia from Exane BNP Paribas set a target price of $380.0 on 05/15/2025

$ETN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ETN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 02/12, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/23.

$ETN Insider Trading Activity

$ETN insiders have traded $ETN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ARNOLD (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 154,540 shares for an estimated $48,994,057 .

. ERNEST W JR MARSHALL (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,650 shares for an estimated $4,995,798 .

. MICHAEL YELTON (See Remarks below.) sold 2,120 shares for an estimated $629,364

PETER DENK (See Remarks below.) sold 1,315 shares for an estimated $392,987

DOROTHY C THOMPSON sold 140 shares for an estimated $45,809

$ETN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,029 institutional investors add shares of $ETN stock to their portfolio, and 987 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

