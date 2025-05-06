New Analyst Forecast: $ETD Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ETD. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $ETD.
$ETD Insider Trading Activity
$ETD insiders have traded $ETD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- M FAROOQ KATHWARI (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 64,200 shares for an estimated $1,815,041.
$ETD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $ETD stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,696,540 shares (+874.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,689,739
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,507,012 shares (+943.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,362,107
- STATE STREET CORP added 869,980 shares (+988.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,455,137
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 752,784 shares (+886.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,160,758
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 661,930 shares (+1029.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,606,852
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 600,708 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,639,611
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. added 591,298 shares (+1079.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,621,386
