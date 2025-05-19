New Analyst Forecast: $ESTC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESTC. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ESTC.

$ESTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESTC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/25/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024

$ESTC Insider Trading Activity

$ESTC insiders have traded $ESTC stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN SCHUURMAN sold 2,377,400 shares for an estimated $266,149,930

SHAY BANON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 507,734 shares for an estimated $55,530,189 .

. ASHUTOSH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 61,057 shares for an estimated $6,312,877 .

. CAROLYN HERZOG (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,504 shares for an estimated $2,475,895 .

. JANESH MOORJANI (CFO & COO) sold 8,501 shares for an estimated $924,228

KEN EXNER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,713 shares for an estimated $882,280 .

. MARK EUGENE DODDS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,446 shares for an estimated $651,356.

$ESTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $ESTC stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

