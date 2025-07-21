New Analyst Forecast: $ESTC Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESTC. Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a price target of 100.0 for ESTC.

$ESTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESTC recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $ESTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $100.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $110.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $130.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $92.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $120.0 on 05/30/2025

$ESTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ESTC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/23.

$ESTC Insider Trading Activity

$ESTC insiders have traded $ESTC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAY BANON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 207,800 shares for an estimated $22,351,430 .

. ASHUTOSH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 51,636 shares for an estimated $4,604,131 .

. CAROLYN HERZOG (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,536 shares for an estimated $1,238,658 .

. MARK EUGENE DODDS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,769 shares for an estimated $938,031 .

. KEN EXNER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,541 shares for an estimated $930,139 .

. NAVAM WELIHINDA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,261 shares for an estimated $196,503

$ESTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $ESTC stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

