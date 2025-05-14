New Analyst Forecast: $ESTA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESTA. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ESTA.

$ESTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESTA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$ESTA Insider Trading Activity

$ESTA insiders have traded $ESTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC JW sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,515,000

$ESTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ESTA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

