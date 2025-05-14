New Analyst Forecast: $ESTA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESTA. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ESTA.
$ESTA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESTA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESTA forecast page.
$ESTA Insider Trading Activity
$ESTA insiders have traded $ESTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC JW sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,515,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ESTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ESTA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 704,671 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,464,192
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 543,801 shares (+115.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,052,912
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 540,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,878,905
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 450,213 shares (+172.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,741,312
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 402,707 shares (+7249.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,552,711
- FIRST TURN MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 357,003 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,447,128
- FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 318,380 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,667,766
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.