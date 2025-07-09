Stocks
ESTA

New Analyst Forecast: $ESTA Given $47.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESTA. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 47.0 for ESTA.

$ESTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESTA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ESTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $47.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $48.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $52.0 on 03/06/2025

$ESTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ESTA stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

ESTA

