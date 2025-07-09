New Analyst Forecast: $ESTA Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESTA. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 47.0 for ESTA.

$ESTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESTA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ESTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $47.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $48.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $52.0 on 03/06/2025

$ESTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ESTA stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.