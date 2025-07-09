New Analyst Forecast: $ESTA Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESTA. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 47.0 for ESTA.
$ESTA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESTA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ESTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $47.0 on 07/09/2025
- Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $48.0 on 06/13/2025
- Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $52.0 on 03/06/2025
$ESTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ESTA stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TYRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,063,886 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,411,868
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 711,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,040,551
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 704,840 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,760,996
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 661,243 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,982,020
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 336,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,745,980
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 305,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,445,525
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 234,389 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,564,243
