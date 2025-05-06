New Analyst Forecast: $ESS Given $309.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESS. Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a price target of 309.0 for ESS.

$ESS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $309.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $309.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $310.0 on 01/13/2025

$ESS Insider Trading Activity

$ESS insiders have traded $ESS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH R GUERICKE sold 7,298 shares for an estimated $2,298,870

BARBARA PAK (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 6,318 shares for an estimated $1,988,843

ANGELA L. KLEIMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,329 shares for an estimated $1,678,633 .

. MARY KASARIS sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $842,240

ANNE MORRISON (EVP, CAO & General Counsel) sold 2,571 shares for an estimated $809,325

$ESS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $ESS stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

