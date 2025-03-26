New Analyst Forecast: $ESRT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESRT. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ESRT.

$ESRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESRT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESRT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESRT forecast page.

$ESRT Insider Trading Activity

$ESRT insiders have traded $ESRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS P. DURELS (EVP, Real Estate) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,815 shares for an estimated $480,439.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $ESRT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.