New Analyst Forecast: $ESQ Given $102.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESQ. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 102.0 for ESQ.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESQ forecast page.

$ESQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $102.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $96.0 on 04/25/2025

$ESQ Insider Trading Activity

$ESQ insiders have traded $ESQ stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SELIG ZISES has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $2,644,907 .

. ARI P KORNHABER (EVP and Head of Corp Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,670,230 .

. KEVIN C WATERHOUSE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $251,606 .

. RICHARD T POWERS sold 1,427 shares for an estimated $124,134

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $ESQ stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.