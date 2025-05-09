New Analyst Forecast: $ESNT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESNT. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ESNT.
$ESNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESNT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
$ESNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $ESNT stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,520,998 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,563,131
- FMR LLC removed 1,098,499 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,802,285
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 900,229 shares (+1272.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,961,217
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 515,171 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,045,909
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 500,494 shares (+144.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,246,893
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 457,864 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,427,910
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 445,012 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,226,453
