Stocks
ESNT

New Analyst Forecast: $ESNT Given $69.0 Price Target

May 26, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESNT. Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a price target of 69.0 for ESNT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESNT forecast page.

$ESNT Insider Trading Activity

$ESNT insiders have traded $ESNT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROY JAMES KASMAR sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $190,282
  • DOUGLAS J PAULS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $179,400
  • MARY LOURDES GIBBONS (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,001 shares for an estimated $120,191.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $ESNT stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ESNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.