New Analyst Forecast: $ESNT Given $69.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESNT. Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a price target of 69.0 for ESNT.

$ESNT Insider Trading Activity

$ESNT insiders have traded $ESNT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROY JAMES KASMAR sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $190,282

DOUGLAS J PAULS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $179,400

MARY LOURDES GIBBONS (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,001 shares for an estimated $120,191.

$ESNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $ESNT stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

