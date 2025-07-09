New Analyst Forecast: $ESI Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESI. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 29.0 for ESI.

$ESI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ESI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $24.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Bhavesh Lodaya from BMO Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $31.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 04/15/2025

$ESI Insider Trading Activity

$ESI insiders have traded $ESI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $52,200,000.

$ESI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $ESI stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

