New Analyst Forecast: $ESAB Given $147.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESAB. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 147.0 for ESAB.

$ESAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $147.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $120.0 on 10/30/2024

$ESAB Insider Trading Activity

$ESAB insiders have traded $ESAB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHYAM KAMBEYANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 59,120 shares for an estimated $7,269,425 .

. KEVIN J JOHNSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,044 shares for an estimated $630,500

RHONDA L JORDAN sold 4,254 shares for an estimated $531,876

RAJIV VINNAKOTA sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $262,450

DIDIER P TEIRLINCK sold 1,611 shares for an estimated $198,926

$ESAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $ESAB stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.