New Analyst Forecast: $ESAB Given $143.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESAB. Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 143.0 for ESAB.
$ESAB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $143.0 on 05/02/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $147.0 on 04/01/2025
$ESAB Insider Trading Activity
$ESAB insiders have traded $ESAB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJIV VINNAKOTA sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $262,450
- DIDIER P TEIRLINCK sold 1,611 shares for an estimated $198,926
$ESAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $ESAB stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 677,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,199,380
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 443,574 shares (+101.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,676,371
- FMR LLC removed 400,284 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,010,062
- INVESCO LTD. added 318,018 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,143,078
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 302,453 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,276,212
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 281,233 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,731,086
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 276,565 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,171,206
