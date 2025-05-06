New Analyst Forecast: $ESAB Given $143.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ESAB. Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 143.0 for ESAB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESAB forecast page.

$ESAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $143.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $147.0 on 04/01/2025

$ESAB Insider Trading Activity

$ESAB insiders have traded $ESAB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJIV VINNAKOTA sold 2,127 shares for an estimated $262,450

DIDIER P TEIRLINCK sold 1,611 shares for an estimated $198,926

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $ESAB stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.