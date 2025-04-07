New Analyst Forecast: $ERO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ERO. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ERO.
$ERO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ERO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
$ERO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $ERO stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 5,097,241 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,710,808
- INVESCO LTD. added 715,999 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,651,666
- BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP added 654,684 shares (+400.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,825,140
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 643,986 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,680,931
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 494,942 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,671,818
- IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 470,545 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,342,946
- FIL LTD removed 446,604 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,020,221
