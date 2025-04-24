Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ERJ Given $39.0 Price Target

April 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ERJ. Alberto Valerio from UBS set a price target of 39.0 for ERJ.

$ERJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $ERJ stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,482,656 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,383,822
  • BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,321,550 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,474,454
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,228,468 shares (+17140.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,060,206
  • CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP added 866,919 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,798,588
  • CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 746,758 shares (+959.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,391,083
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 742,618 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,239,228
  • FMR LLC removed 725,676 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,617,795

