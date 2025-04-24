New Analyst Forecast: $ERJ Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ERJ. Alberto Valerio from UBS set a price target of 39.0 for ERJ.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ERJ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ERJ forecast page.
$ERJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $ERJ stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,482,656 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,383,822
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,321,550 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,474,454
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,228,468 shares (+17140.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,060,206
- CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP added 866,919 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,798,588
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 746,758 shares (+959.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,391,083
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 742,618 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,239,228
- FMR LLC removed 725,676 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,617,795
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.