New Analyst Forecast: $EQT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EQT. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $EQT.

$EQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EQT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQT forecast page.

$EQT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $49.0 on 12/03/2024

Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 10/30/2024

Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 10/04/2024

Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $44.0 on 10/03/2024

$EQT Insider Trading Activity

$EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS F KARAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,766 shares for an estimated $3,563,911.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 486 institutional investors add shares of $EQT stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

