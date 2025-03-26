News & Insights

New Analyst Forecast: $EQT Given 'Overweight' Rating

March 26, 2025 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EQT. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $EQT.

$EQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/12/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$EQT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $49.0 on 12/03/2024
  • Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 10/04/2024
  • Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $44.0 on 10/03/2024

$EQT Insider Trading Activity

$EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS F KARAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,766 shares for an estimated $3,563,911.

$EQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 486 institutional investors add shares of $EQT stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

