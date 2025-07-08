New Analyst Forecast: $EQT Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EQT. Lloyd Byrne from EQT set a price target of 70.0 for EQT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EQT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQT forecast page.

$EQT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQT recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nitin Kumar from EQT set a target price of $66.0 on 07/08/2025

$EQT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EQT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EQT Insider Trading Activity

$EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS F KARAM sold 30,844 shares for an estimated $1,503,336

JEREMY KNOP (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 7,216 shares for an estimated $368,016

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 559 institutional investors add shares of $EQT stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.