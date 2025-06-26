New Analyst Forecast: $EQIX Given $850.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EQIX. Market Perform from BMO Capital set a price target of 850.0 for EQIX.

$EQIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EQIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $914.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Market Perform from BMO Capital set a target price of $850.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Andrew Rosivach from Wolfe Research set a target price of $978.0 on 03/26/2025

$EQIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EQIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

$EQIX Insider Trading Activity

$EQIX insiders have traded $EQIX stock on the open market 247 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 247 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J MEYERS has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 14,510 shares for an estimated $13,251,683 .

. ADAIRE FOX-MARTIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 8,775 shares for an estimated $7,847,186 .

. BRANDI GALVIN MORANDI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 6,457 shares for an estimated $5,912,279 .

. KEITH D TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 5,638 shares for an estimated $5,177,458 .

. JONATHAN LIN (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 5,027 shares for an estimated $4,588,694 .

. RAOUF ABDEL (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 4,135 shares for an estimated $3,688,655 .

. KURT PLETCHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 1,240 shares for an estimated $1,135,058 .

. SIMON MILLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 674 shares for an estimated $593,839 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $200,967.

$EQIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 573 institutional investors add shares of $EQIX stock to their portfolio, and 577 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

