New Analyst Forecast: $EQH Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EQH. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 64.0 for EQH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EQH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQH forecast page.

$EQH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EQH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $64.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $65.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Ward from UBS set a target price of $75.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Thomas Gallagher from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $64.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jack Matten from BMO Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 02/25/2025

$EQH Insider Trading Activity

$EQH insiders have traded $EQH stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK PEARSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $9,350,712 .

. NICK LANE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $3,430,085 .

. SETH P BERNSTEIN (See remarks) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,026,706

JEFFREY J HURD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,330 shares for an estimated $1,748,571 .

. DANIEL G KAYE sold 5,770 shares for an estimated $311,196

WILLIAM JAMES IV ECKERT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $212,340

JOSE RAMON GONZALEZ (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,626 shares for an estimated $141,384

CRAIG C MACKAY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $77,925

ARLENE ISAACS-LOWE sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $73,440

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EQH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $EQH stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.