New Analyst Forecast: $EQH Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EQH. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 64.0 for EQH.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EQH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQH forecast page.
$EQH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EQH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $64.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $65.0 on 07/08/2025
- Michael Ward from UBS set a target price of $75.0 on 05/27/2025
- Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.0 on 05/19/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 05/01/2025
- Thomas Gallagher from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $64.0 on 05/01/2025
- Jack Matten from BMO Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 02/25/2025
$EQH Insider Trading Activity
$EQH insiders have traded $EQH stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK PEARSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $9,350,712.
- NICK LANE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $3,430,085.
- SETH P BERNSTEIN (See remarks) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,026,706
- JEFFREY J HURD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,330 shares for an estimated $1,748,571.
- DANIEL G KAYE sold 5,770 shares for an estimated $311,196
- WILLIAM JAMES IV ECKERT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $212,340
- JOSE RAMON GONZALEZ (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,626 shares for an estimated $141,384
- CRAIG C MACKAY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $77,925
- ARLENE ISAACS-LOWE sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $73,440
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EQH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $EQH stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 4,783,564 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $249,175,848
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. removed 2,554,723 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,075,521
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 2,515,236 shares (+329.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,018,643
- FMR LLC added 2,290,402 shares (+292.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,307,040
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,288,971 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,232,499
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,078,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,287,869
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 2,071,691 shares (+5536.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,914,384
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.