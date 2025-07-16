New Analyst Forecast: $EQBK Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EQBK. Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a price target of 44.0 for EQBK.

$EQBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQBK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EQBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $44.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $44.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Brandon Rud from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $49.0 on 01/24/2025

$EQBK Insider Trading Activity

$EQBK insiders have traded $EQBK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE A HUBER (COO and EVP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,907 shares for an estimated $238,615 .

. BRETT A REBER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,701 shares for an estimated $73,309 .

. RICHARD M SEMS (Chief Executive Officer, Bank) sold 611 shares for an estimated $26,291

KRZYSZTOF SLUPKOWSKI (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 325 shares for an estimated $14,167 .

. DAVID PASS (Chief Information Officer) sold 154 shares for an estimated $6,626

ANN KNUTSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 140 shares for an estimated $6,024

CHRIS M NAVRATIL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 40 shares for an estimated $1,737

$EQBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $EQBK stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

