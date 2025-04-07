New Analyst Forecast: $EPSN Given $8.4 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPSN. An analyst from Roth Capital set a price target of 8.4 for EPSN.
$EPSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $EPSN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE removed 55,000 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,550
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 40,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,697
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 38,500 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,085
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 35,220 shares (+83.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,716
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,200
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 18,358 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,003
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 16,700 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,707
