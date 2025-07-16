Stocks
EPRT

New Analyst Forecast: $EPRT Given $36.0 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPRT. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 36.0 for EPRT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EPRT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EPRT forecast page.

$EPRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPRT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EPRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $33.0 on 05/12/2025
  • Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025
  • John Massocca from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $33.5 on 02/19/2025

$EPRT Insider Trading Activity

$EPRT insiders have traded $EPRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER M. MAVOIDES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,125 shares for an estimated $2,501,207.
  • STEPHEN D SAUTEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $2,259,375.
  • A JOSEPH PEIL (Executive VP and CIO) sold 13,227 shares for an estimated $435,961

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $EPRT stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EPRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.