New Analyst Forecast: $EPRT Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPRT. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 36.0 for EPRT.
$EPRT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPRT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EPRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/16/2025
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 05/21/2025
- Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $33.0 on 05/12/2025
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025
- John Massocca from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $33.5 on 02/19/2025
$EPRT Insider Trading Activity
$EPRT insiders have traded $EPRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER M. MAVOIDES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,125 shares for an estimated $2,501,207.
- STEPHEN D SAUTEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $2,259,375.
- A JOSEPH PEIL (Executive VP and CIO) sold 13,227 shares for an estimated $435,961
$EPRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $EPRT stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PGGM INVESTMENTS added 2,872,904 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,771,586
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 2,668,421 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,097,261
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,410,278 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,671,473
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,133,745 shares (+123.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,645,436
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 1,821,343 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,448,635
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,178,238 shares (+66.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,457,688
- UNIVERSAL- BETEILIGUNGS- UND SERVICEGESELLSCHAFT MBH added 1,140,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,223,733
