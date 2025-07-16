New Analyst Forecast: $EPRT Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPRT. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 36.0 for EPRT.

$EPRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPRT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EPRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $33.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 John Massocca from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $33.5 on 02/19/2025

$EPRT Insider Trading Activity

$EPRT insiders have traded $EPRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER M. MAVOIDES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,125 shares for an estimated $2,501,207 .

. STEPHEN D SAUTEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $2,259,375 .

. A JOSEPH PEIL (Executive VP and CIO) sold 13,227 shares for an estimated $435,961

$EPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $EPRT stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

