New Analyst Forecast: $EPR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPR. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EPR.
$EPR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/02/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
$EPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $62.0 on 07/16/2025
- Simon Yarmak from Stifel set a target price of $65.0 on 06/20/2025
- John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 06/02/2025
- RJ Milligan from Raymond James set a target price of $57.0 on 05/23/2025
- Michael Carroll from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 05/19/2025
$EPR Insider Trading Activity
$EPR insiders have traded $EPR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ALAN PETERSON (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,700 shares for an estimated $709,288
- GREGORY E ZIMMERMAN (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $437,784
- ROBIN PEPPE STERNECK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,602 shares for an estimated $420,768.
- GWENDOLYN MARY JOHNSON (SVP - Asset Management) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $210,679
- TONYA L. MATER (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,120 shares for an estimated $161,928
- BRIAN ANDREW MORIARTY (SVP - Corporate Communications) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,975
$EPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $EPR stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 6,827,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,184,253
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,827,098 shares (+3816.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,123,625
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 1,311,362 shares (+22121.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,990,754
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,119,313 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,887,056
- SYCALE ADVISORS (NY) LLC removed 719,758 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,866,468
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 649,675 shares (+378.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,179,401
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 557,297 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,319,395
