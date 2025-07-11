New Analyst Forecast: $EPD Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPD. Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a price target of 38.0 for EPD.
$EPD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a target price of $38.0 on 07/11/2025
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 07/02/2025
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 06/05/2025
- Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $35.0 on 05/13/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 03/27/2025
- Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 03/26/2025
- Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 03/11/2025
$EPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 640 institutional investors add shares of $EPD stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 7,749,246 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,559,258
- FMR LLC removed 3,527,676 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,434,858
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,283,889 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,971,970
- ING GROEP NV added 2,081,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,052,168
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 1,967,188 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,159,798
- NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. removed 1,705,380 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,221,673
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 1,684,025 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,492,613
