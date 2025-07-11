New Analyst Forecast: $EPD Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPD. Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a price target of 38.0 for EPD.

$EPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a target price of $38.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $35.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 03/11/2025

$EPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 640 institutional investors add shares of $EPD stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

