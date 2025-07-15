New Analyst Forecast: $EPC Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPC. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 26.0 for EPC.

$EPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $35.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 02/11/2025

$EPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $EPC stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

