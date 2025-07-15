New Analyst Forecast: $EPC Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPC. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 26.0 for EPC.
$EPC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/15/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 05/08/2025
- Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $35.0 on 05/08/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 05/08/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 04/17/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 02/11/2025
$EPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $EPC stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 1,242,772 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,786,914
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 471,774 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,724,066
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 442,538 shares (+76.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,811,610
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 328,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,268,058
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 266,611 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,320,929
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 231,110 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,212,943
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 215,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,728,595
