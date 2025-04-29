Stocks
EPAM

New Analyst Forecast: $EPAM Given $200.0 Price Target

April 29, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPAM. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 200.0 for EPAM.

$EPAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EPAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $256.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 04/25/2025
  • James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $256.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $282.0 on 11/13/2024

$EPAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EPAM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$EPAM Insider Trading Activity

$EPAM insiders have traded $EPAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VIKTAR DVORKIN (SVP/Head of Global Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,758 shares for an estimated $1,733,640.
  • JASON D. PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,542 shares for an estimated $633,294.

$EPAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $EPAM stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

