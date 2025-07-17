New Analyst Forecast: $EPAM Given $171.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPAM. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 171.0 for EPAM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EPAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EPAM forecast page.

$EPAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPAM recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EPAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $171.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $215.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $215.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $210.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $194.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $240.0 on 05/02/2025

$EPAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EPAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EPAM Insider Trading Activity

$EPAM insiders have traded $EPAM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BORIS SHNAYDER (SVP/Co-Head of Global Business) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,931,685

JASON D. PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,078 shares for an estimated $277,046

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EPAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of $EPAM stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.