New Analyst Forecast: $EPAM Given $171.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EPAM. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 171.0 for EPAM.
$EPAM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPAM recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EPAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $171.0 on 07/17/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 05/12/2025
- Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $215.0 on 05/09/2025
- Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $215.0 on 05/09/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $210.0 on 05/09/2025
- Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $194.0 on 05/09/2025
- David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $240.0 on 05/02/2025
$EPAM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EPAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
$EPAM Insider Trading Activity
$EPAM insiders have traded $EPAM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BORIS SHNAYDER (SVP/Co-Head of Global Business) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,931,685
- JASON D. PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,078 shares for an estimated $277,046
$EPAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of $EPAM stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 1,103,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,279,821
- INVESCO LTD. added 965,089 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,945,626
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 809,423 shares (+98.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,662,979
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 719,584 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,494,562
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 699,877 shares (+2332.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,167,232
- FMR LLC removed 599,462 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,213,164
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 578,227 shares (+94.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,627,846
